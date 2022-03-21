SANDWICH — In just over a month, a group of Sandwich students enrolled in the Spanish program at Inter-Lakes High School will join their classmates to travel to Spain. Their trip takes them to southern Spain, home to beautiful Moorish architecture, Flamenco music and dance, and of course, many delicious culinary delights.
As part of their fundraising efforts, on Sunday, March 27, they are hosting a Spanish dinner at the Foothills Cafe in Center Sandwich. Dinner includes iconic dishes from the southern region of Spain, Andalucia, beginning with several tapas, small portions meant to be shared, patatas bravas (Brave Potatoes), espinacas con garbanzos (spinach with garbanzos), and salmorejo (a creamy version of gazpacho), an entree of paella valenciana, and dessert of churros y chocolate, all to the sound of live classic Spanish guitar.
A portion of the evenings proceeds additionally will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, an organization begun by Spanish chef José Andrés which has already served a million meals to Ukranians refugees in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, and Romania. Our thoughts go out to them during this terrible time.
To make your reservation, email greene_kitty@yahoo.com call or text 603-724-5384. There are two seatings, 5 and 6:30 p.m., suggested donation, $25 per person.
*Dietary restrictions? All tapas are vegan and gluten free, the paella is GF, vegetarian available.
