The Runaway Pumpkin 10K & 5K Run/Walk, a community fundraiser for the WOW Trail, is taking place at Opechee Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, part of the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival.
The courses offer views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash awards for the top male and female finishers and edible age category awards courtesy of Annie’s Cafe & Catering.
The event also offers youth ages 13-20, and kids 12 and under discounted entry fees and a Kids Fun Run put on by The Downtown Gym. Event Director Jennifer Beetle said, “The Runaway Pumpkin is a way for the whole family to get out and have some fun while supporting the WOW Trail. And, all ages are invited to come in a Halloween costume or just wear orange for some extra fun.”
Participants are encouraged to register by Saturday, Oct. 15, in order to receive a Meredith Village Savings Bank sponsored long-sleeve tech shirt. In addition, participants that would like to fundraise for the WOW Trail are invited to do so by soliciting sponsorship donations. Participants that raise $100 or more will receive a WOW Trail backpack.
“We are extremely proud to continue our support of the Runaway Pumpkin 10K & 5K benefitting the continued development of the WOW Trail,” said Whitney Cloutier, brand and marketing manager for Eastern Propane & Oil, the event's presenting sponsor. “Community has been, and will continue to be, a major part of Eastern Propane & Oil’s culture. Events like this are instrumental in not only supporting the communities that we serve, they provide an opportunity to get outside and enjoy such a beautiful part of the country.”
Eastern Propane & Oil "has supported this project since the very beginning and we are very grateful for their continued partnership and support,” added Allan Beetle, WOW Trail president.
