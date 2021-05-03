LACONIA — The Kiwanis Club of Laconia is hosting their annual Bike Rodeo / Safety Day at the Laconia Middle School on Saturday, May 8. The event will run from 11-2 and will focus on teaching children bicycle safety skills in a fun family setting. Kiwanian’s are committed to preventing accidental injury and will be offering a fun day with the Laconia Police Department, Laconia Fire Department and the Boys & Girls Club.
The Laconia Police Department will be providing new helmets to children free of charge along with complimentary helmet fitting to ensure each child has the right size. They will also be doing bicycle registrations. The Laconia Fire Department will be in attendance to talk with families about safety and kids can also check out the fire engine. The Boys & Girls Club will be on hand to talk about their after school and upcoming summer programs.
In addition to helmets, children that are in need of a bicycle are encouraged to come by and check out the selection of free used bikes which are being provided by the Salvation Army. There will also be refreshments as well as the chance to win a new bike from Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop.
Each year, about 254,000 kids are injured in bicycle accidents. It is important to always wear helmets and take safety precautions.
All children and parents are invited to participate in Saturday’s worthwhile event at the Laconia Middle School. For more news about the Laconia Kiwanis Club, please visit www.laconiakiwanis.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.