BRISTOL — The New Hampshire Marathon has a new Title Sponsor for 2022 — Very Excellent Chinese Restaurant.

Very Excellent is an American-Chinese restaurant in the Newfound Community offering a fresh, ethical, and modern take on the comfort foods that you know and love. They source fresh, natural ingredients and make everything on their menu from scratch. Stop in for a meal and thank owner, Hector Xu for their sponsorship.

