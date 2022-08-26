BRISTOL — The New Hampshire Marathon has a new Title Sponsor for 2022 — Very Excellent Chinese Restaurant.
Very Excellent is an American-Chinese restaurant in the Newfound Community offering a fresh, ethical, and modern take on the comfort foods that you know and love. They source fresh, natural ingredients and make everything on their menu from scratch. Stop in for a meal and thank owner, Hector Xu for their sponsorship.
First held in 1993 as a single race event, the NH Marathon has been New Hampshire’s best kept secret for 29 years. This year the NH Marathon is being run on Saturday, Oct. 1. The mission of the NH Marathon is to promote a world class running event and to support area child-centered organizations.
Over the years, donors’ fees, race entry fees, and funds from related events have contributed over $290,000 to three local organizations: the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, Circle Program, and The Mayhew Program. These groups provide important support to area youth through year-round programs touching and enriching the lives of over 500 children a year. This would not be possible without the support of community partners and businesses.
Registration for the NH Marathon, half marathon, 10k, and kids’ run is now open. Access nhmarathon.com to complete the registration form. Not a runner but want to help the cause? Use the registration link to sign up to be a volunteer. Jobs include helping with registration, parking cars, directing traffic, manning water stops along the route and assisting at the finish line. Many of these positions require only a few hours on the morning of race day. You can also contact race headquarters at race@nhmarathon.com or 603-744-2713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.