WOLFEBORO — The Community Contra Dance Series presented by Global Awareness Local Action will continue on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Wolfeboro Town Hall’s Great Hall from 7 to 10 p.m.
The first half-hour is reserved for a brief overview of the basic steps of New England contra dance.
Puckerbrush, an acoustic string band based in Eaton, will provide the music. Puckerbrush plays for contra dances and other social events in Conway, Tamworth, and the surrounding areas of New Hampshire and Maine.
Band members are Jeanine Loubier, of Waterford, Maine, playing fiddle, mandolin, and keyboard; Candace Maher, of Eaton, playing cello, accordion, flute, and penny whistle; and Peter Kimball, of Ossipee, playing guitar and providing lead vocals. Byron Ricker will be the dance caller.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for 6- through 18-year-olds, and free for those 5 years and younger. Those experiencing financial hardship are invited to pay what they can; no one will be turned away for financial reasons.
In an effort to protect the wood floor in the Great Hall, participants are encouraged to bring an extra pair of shoes for dancing that do not have a black sole.
GALA is looking to fill a few volunteer shifts for the dances this year. If you are interested or want more information, visit www.galacommunity.org, call the office at 603-569-1500, or email josh@galacommunity.org.
