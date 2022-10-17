PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University 2022-2023 Saul O Sidore Lecture Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., with PSU professor emeritus Len Reitsma, Ph.D. Reitsma’s lecture, “Are humans destined to commit ecocide?” will explore this emerging concept defined as ecosystem or ecological destruction mostly through human activity. Some propose ecocide should be considered an international crime. The lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus, and online via Zoom.
The dominant world view places humans above all other species and has considered the ecosystems they depend upon as natural resources for human exploitation. Rapid population growth combined with overconsumption is driving a sixth mass extinction. Increasing calls for sustainable consumption and resource use/extraction indicate a growing awareness of our eco-destructive behavior. In this lecture, Reitsma will explore the divide between this growing awareness and the actions and policies of governments and corporations, and the levers that can facilitate transformation to ecologically aware, sustainable resource use.
Reitsma received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from William Paterson University and his Ph.D. from Dartmouth College. He is an avian ecologist and has conducted research on bird populations since 1986, and has worked on American Redstarts, Black-throated Blue Warblers, Yellow-shouldered Blackbirds and Northern Waterthrushes in the Caribbean. In 2003, he started a continuous population study on Canada Warblers in his hometown of Canaan. Graduate students working with Reitsma conduct research in the field on populations and communities of vertebrates in New England and abroad. His work is collaborative with graduate and undergraduate students and colleagues. Reitsma has been honored with two of PSU’s most prestigious awards — the Distinguished Teacher Award and the Distinguished Scholar Award.
Named for humanitarian and New Hampshire businessman Saul O Sidore, the lecture series brings a variety of speakers to PSU to address critical issues and events in politics, society and culture, topics that reflect Sidore’s interests. The 2022-2023 series will focus on building justice in our communities and our world, today and beyond. Lectures will explore the broad spectrum of justice issues facing us today and how we can modify society towards a more just future.
The Saul O Sidore Lecture series is open to the public, but reservations are recommended. Unless otherwise noted, lectures take place in the Smith Recital Hall in the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus, and online via Zoom. A reception will follow the lecture. For more information and to register to attend in-person or online, visit campus.plymouth.edu/sidore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.