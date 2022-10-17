Len Reitsma, Ph.D.

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University 2022-2023 Saul O Sidore Lecture Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., with PSU professor emeritus Len Reitsma, Ph.D. Reitsma’s lecture, “Are humans destined to commit ecocide?” will explore this emerging concept defined as ecosystem or ecological destruction mostly through human activity. Some propose ecocide should be considered an international crime. The lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus, and online via Zoom.

The dominant world view places humans above all other species and has considered the ecosystems they depend upon as natural resources for human exploitation. Rapid population growth combined with overconsumption is driving a sixth mass extinction. Increasing calls for sustainable consumption and resource use/extraction indicate a growing awareness of our eco-destructive behavior. In this lecture, Reitsma will explore the divide between this growing awareness and the actions and policies of governments and corporations, and the levers that can facilitate transformation to ecologically aware, sustainable resource use.

