PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University was selected as one of 119 U.S. colleges and universities to receive the Carnegie Foundation Community Engagement Classification, a designation that honors institutional commitment to community engagement.
The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification is awarded following a process of institutional self-study, assessed by a national review committee led by the Swearer Center for Public Engagement at Brown University. “These institutions are doing exceptional work to forward their public purpose in and through community engagement that enriches teaching and research while also benefiting the broader community,” said Mathew Johnson, executive director of the Swearer Center.
This is the second time that PSU has earned this distinction, after being recognized in 2010. “PSU is pleased to be recognized for our commitment to our institutional motto, Ut Prosim, That I May Serve. I am so proud of our students who embody this motto by contributing their hearts and minds to community initiatives," said Jessica Dutille, director of community impact. "This classification reflects the dedication and hard work of an entire community.”
PSU values service in all academic disciplines. More than 50 percent of courses are community engaged, 572 total, involving more than 50 percent of all students, 2,282 total. Student participation in service projects has increased recently with new programming and a new student leadership model.
“By engaging in community service work, our students are better prepared to succeed when they graduate, no matter their career path,” said Dutille.
The campus Community Cupboard, run by the Student Support Foundation, and Swipe It Forward program help address student food insecurity, and community service participation is a student athlete requirement. Students assist area organizations devoted to homelessness, Veterans, women and youth; and students aid underserved communities nationally and internationally through off-campus trips and projects. “As advisor to the Student Support Foundation, it is incredible to see the students’ thoughtfulness, compassion and awareness of those around them, and how it fosters a deep culture of caring – it’s contagious,” said Casey Krafton, PSU’s assistant director of community impact.
Zachary Eastman, class of 2021, is currently experiencing homelessness. As a business major, he lives year-round at PSU, working several jobs and attending classes full-time. His social entrepreneurship course project, Homeless but Not Hopeless, proposes a comprehensive homeless shelter model that combines essential services, such as health insurance, housing, food stamps, job opportunities, transportation and education, into a one-stop-shop format. In his design thinking course, he is developing business models for the enterprise. “I’m really starting to learn more about what a business needs, how to start it, and how to make it bloom,” said Eastman. “To me, social entrepreneurship is about making a difference in the world.”
Molly Cassidy, class of 2020, was awarded a Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellowship this academic year for facilitating community-engaged learning experiences. One of her programs is the Angel Tree Project, which collects gift donations for more than 300 children. She also participated in international and domestic service trips, and was a driving force behind PSU’s Give It Forward program, which collected food, clothing, furniture and appliances to benefit 13 local nonprofit organizations. “Molly exemplifies a student leader who is making significant contributions to the development of her peers, and to the local and global communities,” said President Donald L. Birx.
New Hampshire Rep. Matt Wilhelm, class of 2004, was recently named National Service Advocate of the Year in a Washington, D.C., ceremony that also honored Congressman John Lewis and other service leaders. Wilhelm is revitalizing dilapidated properties in Manchester to serve community needs, and is known for his legislative advocacy for service-driven and community-minded young people. He credits PSU with accelerating his journey to national recognition. “The community is pretty unique among college campuses and I learned a lot about different ways one can serve,” he said.
“In return, the community reaches out and embraces our students,” said Dutille, who noted the assistance, mentoring and partnership of community members and nonprofit leaders.
