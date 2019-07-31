PLYMOUTH — The Exercise and Sport Physiology Program at Plymouth State University recently earned recognition from two national organizations, the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.
After examination, the program was approved as an NSCA Education Recognition Program-recognized undergraduate strength and conditioning program. PSU joins premier programs nationwide that have achieved elite recognition. The designation distinguishes institutions that offer programs designed to prepare students to become NSCA-certified personal trainers and strength and conditioning specialists. PSU students will also benefit from expanded educational and networking opportunities through NSCA.
“We are thrilled and honored that our program has been officially recognized by NSCA,” said Ryanne Carmichael, Ph.D., CSCS, associate professor, exercise and sport physiology. “We have worked hard, and it is a tribute to our dedicated faculty, staff and students that our program has achieved this important milestone. NSCA-ERP recognition will be a tremendous benefit to our students.”
PSU was also recently accepted as a member of the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine on Campus program. The EIM-OC initiative promotes physical activity as a vital sign of health, and encourages faculty, staff and students to work together toward improving the well-being of the campus community. PSU will collaborate with community healthcare providers, as well as integrate with existing health-related initiatives on-campus. PSU is one of only 200 institutions worldwide to be approved by EIM-OC.
“The EIM-OC is a global initiative, and I’m happy that PSU will be involved,” said Carmichael. “The mission of the EIM-OC initiative is to connect campus and community to support the ‘Exercise is Medicine’ vision—to encourage the use of physical activity in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.”
For more information about Plymouth State University’s exercise and sport physiology program, visit www.Plymouth.edu/academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.