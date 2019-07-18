LACONIA — The Children’s Foundation of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding its annual Project Pencil Program. During the past 29 years, Project Pencil has continued to help 600 pre-school, elementary, middle and high school age children each September. The program was designed to assist area school children by providing them with backpacks, lunch boxes, and other back-to-school supplies. The foundation provides school supplies along with personal hygiene items. Project Pencil benefits students in public, private and parochial schools, child care centers, nursery schools, elementary, middle and high schools, in Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Gilmanton, Meredith, and Tilton.
Project Pencil is in need of basic school supplies like colored markers, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, and notebooks. This year, as in the past two years, school nurses have expressed a greater need for personal hygiene items, undergarments, and sweatpants for students of all ages.
Backpacks will be delivered to neighborhood schools during the second and third weeks of August. Families needing help may contact their child's school or child care center for information about pick up dates. All names are kept confidential.
To make a donation, stop by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 1269 Union Ave. in Lakeport next to McDonald’s, or mail a check to P.O. Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03246. Thrift store hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.