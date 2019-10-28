LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center celebrated the efforts and achievements of volunteers earlier this month with their annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. The evening featured staff-made, harvest-inspired food and drink and autumnal decor. Staff and guests took a few moments to honor the 22-year commitment of one volunteer.
When Prescott Farm was established in 1997, Ursula Allen realized it was a good place for her recently-retired husband John to volunteer and keep busy. What she didn’t know was that her passion for gardening would make Prescott Farm a home-away-from-home for her, too. The Allens had an impact on the Prescott Farm property.
“Over the decades, Ursula has lead a small but vital team that provides garden resources used to educate members of our local community and beyond,” Prescott Farm Executive Director Jude Hamel said. “They have transformed our gardens into some of the most admired in the area.”
At the dinner, Hamel, staff, and volunteers honored Ursula by establishing the Ursula Allen Volunteer Appreciation Award. The award was presented with a perpetual plaque that will be on display in the Samuel P. Pardoe Building at Prescott Farm.
For more information, contact volunteer@prescottfarm.rog or 603-366-5695.
