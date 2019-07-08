GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a pre-school summer soccer camp for children ages four and five on Aug. 5-8, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Gilford Village Field.
The camp will provide an introduction to basic soccer skills, learning teamwork, following directions and developing a sense of sportsmanship. Soccer skills include dribbling, passing and ball control. Players should come prepared to play outdoors. In the event of rain, the program will be held at the Gilford Youth Center. Mouth guards, shin guards and cleats are encouraged. Players should bring water and a snack. The cost of camp is $40.
To register, visit the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office or www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.