LACONIA — Powerhouse will be accepting video auditions for its two-part Playwriting Festivals consisting of 12 short plays written by NH residents in its fall 2022 Playwriting Workshop. Five plays will be rehearsed and recorded on Zoom to be aired in April, and seven more plays will rehearse and perform live in Rotary Park and the garden behind the Laconia Library on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

These events are part of the 2023 Mill Series sponsored by Taylor Community, and the Garden Festival is sponsored by the Laconia Public Library.

