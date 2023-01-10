LACONIA — Powerhouse will be accepting video auditions for its two-part Playwriting Festivals consisting of 12 short plays written by NH residents in its fall 2022 Playwriting Workshop. Five plays will be rehearsed and recorded on Zoom to be aired in April, and seven more plays will rehearse and perform live in Rotary Park and the garden behind the Laconia Library on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
These events are part of the 2023 Mill Series sponsored by Taylor Community, and the Garden Festival is sponsored by the Laconia Public Library.
Says producer Johanna Halperin, “these short plays are a great way for people to get a chanceto participate in a Powerhouse production or try their hand at acting with a smaller time commitment. To be in the Zoom plays one doesn’t even need to leave the house. It’s also an opportunity for new directors to get a chance to work on a play.”
On Sunday, Jan. 29, and also by video, musical theatre performers can audition for the first of six musicals in the 2023 Powerhouse season sponsored by The Home Beautiful. The Tony Award winning musical "The Secret Garden," based on the classic children’s book, has roles for kids and adults and will perform as part of the 2023 Colonial Series sponsored by The Platinum Group, Grappone Mazda, and Bank of New Hampshire. It performs May 5-7.
