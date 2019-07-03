PLYMOUTH — Andy Hazelton, a student at Plymouth Regional High School, is one of two children from New Hampshire who will be traveling to Washington, D.C., in July to lobby for more funding for diabetes research.
The 15-year-old was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 4. He will be part of a delegation selected by JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, to meet with celebrity advocates in Washington on July 8-10.
“Living with type one diabetes is challenging because it requires extra steps and planning 24 hours a day, and there is no vacation from it," said Hazelton.
"As a New Hampshire delegate for JDRF Children’s Congress 2019, I look forward to advocating for T1D awareness and for research funding to improve the quality of life for all those affected by T1D.”
The other New Hampshire delegate is 10-year-old Jackson McDonald.
The delegates — children from all 50 states between the ages of 4 and 17 — will participate in a number of activities on the Hill, including a Congressional Committee hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the need for continued funding for research projects such as the Special Diabetes Program.
Joining the U.S. delegates will be five international delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
“Every day these children and their parents face the burden of type one diabetes and, by sharing their stories, they become powerful advocates in the fight to end this disease,” said Brian Shankey, executive director of the Northern New England Chapter. “The delegates are a representation of millions of other families who need the support of the government. Children’s Congress gives the T1D youth community a unified voice in front of Congress and a way to urge our government leaders to continue supporting research.”
