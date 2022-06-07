MEREDITH — The Meredith Fine Art Gallery welcomes league-juried photographer Ron Bowman to the gallery.
Ron is a NH-based landscape photographer and has been photographing NH’s beautiful landscapes for the past 40+ years. In addition to his passion for landscape photography, his background includes photographic retail, real estate photography, wedding photography, founding a photography club, writing photography articles for various newspapers, writing photography blogs and teaching photography.
To view Ron’s work visit the Meredith League of NH Craftsmen Gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, call 603-279-7920, or visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/.
