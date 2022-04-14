LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome Ronan Tynan on Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m. He's performed as part of the Irish Tenors, and now he will perform in a more intimate light. The world-renowned singer will bring his trademark charm and unique voice as he performs songs from his rich repertoire of Irish folksongs and American classics.
Tickets are now on sale at coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774. The Colonial Theatre is at 609 Main St.
