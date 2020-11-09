LACONIA — This year is no exception for the collection of shoe-boxes designed to brighten the spirits of young boys and girls during the Christmas season. Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, will again collect shoe boxes filled with a small toy, toiletries and school supplies to hand out to children all over the world including the United States.
Churches and individuals will be able to drop-off their boxes at the Evangelical Baptist Church gymnasium on Fairmont Street, Laconia, on the 3rd week of November from 4-6 p.m. during the week and 1-4 p.m. on the weekend.
OCC has developed a set of standards and procedures to help navigate and facilitate the smooth transfer of boxes in this unique year. All donors will be able to remain in their cars if they wish and be greeted by a host who will receive their boxes. Or the donor can enter the gym and deliver their boxes themselves.
Through this simple gift opens an avenue to convey the previledge of sharing the Gospel around the world.
For more information go to www.samaritanspurse.org
