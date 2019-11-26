LACONIA — A night of doo wop on Oct. 26 will go down as a record setting event. We Care of Temple B’nai Israel hosted Boston-based group Doo-Wop DeVille, who performed to a nearly sold out house at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. The audience enjoyed baked goods provided by members of Temple B’nai Israel, coffee from McDonald’s, and platters of fruits, vegetables and cheeses donated by Moulton Farm, Hannaford and The Common Man. There were also samples of bagels and cream cheese from Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls of Gilford and Moultonborough.
Over the seven years that “We Care” has hosted concerts and supported local non-profits, this event surpassed all thanks to the volunteers from both organizations who worked tirelessly to promote the concert along with the donations from main event sponsors Miracle Farms Landscaping and Electrical Installations, Inc.
The We Care tradition will continue in May and October 2020.
