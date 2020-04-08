OSJL customers are invited to visit newly-created displays in stores to pick up free, high-quality, cotton-polyester blended fabric to craft their masks. Customers interested in making one or two masks are invited to take cloth napkins, while customers who intend to make a larger amount of masks will be supplied with a tablecloth, free of charge. To ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the program, customers are limited to five units of fabric. The company is encouraging groups who can create masks at scale to speak with local store leaders to coordinate large orders.
“During this critically-important time, it’s our responsibility as community partners to think outside of the box and provide as much assistance as we can,” said Paul Conforti, chief marketing officer of Ocean State Job Lot. “While we’ve been focused on sourcing critical supplies and medical grade masks for healthcare professionals and first responders battling COVID-19, our ‘Mask Fabric For Free’ campaign specifically focuses on the needs of everyday people who are looking for responsible ways to protect themselves and others.”
OSJL continues to utilize its supply chain to source one million surgical and N95 face masks, donated to hospitals and medical facilities. The store also donated or sold below cost items including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, hazmat suits, and eye protection to medical centers and fire and police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.