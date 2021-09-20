MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a Nuno Felted Scarf Class with league-juried fiber artist, Melinda LaBarge on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center.
Melinda will meet students at their skill level and work with them individually. No felting experience is necessary.
Nuno is the Japanese word for cloth and the technique bonds loose fibers, such as hand dyed silk, merino roving, silk roving, printed silk materials, and other dyed locks onto a sheer silk fabric.
There will be an abundance of materials available to choose from to create your own special scarf. Additional materials will be available for sale, if you wish to make more than one scarf.
Students are encouraged to bring a lunch or snack to satisfy themselves through this six hour class.
Students should also bring the following materials and tools to class: at least 3 – 4 old large bath towels that can get dirty and soaked with water (the towels are important - DO NOT FORGET to bring them), plastic garbage bag for wet towels, scissors, pen and paper to take notes, camera (optional) to document process, rubber mat (optional) to stand on, and comfortable shoes.
This class will be held at the Meredith Community Center (Room B) located at 1 Circle Drive.
Tuition with a materials fee of $35, paid directly to the instructor.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.