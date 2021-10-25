BELMONT — Come meet your new Youth Services Librarian, Miss Emily. Emily comes from the Hooksett Public Library, where she spent two years. She enjoys spending time with her husband and three crazy boys at home. Some of her favorite picture book authors include Jory John, Mo Willems, and Kevin Henkes. She is so excited to meet the families in town and welcome them back to storytime at the library.
Join Miss Emily for a special Thanksgiving Storytime. Children will gather in the children’s room to read stories, sing songs, and think about what makes us feel thankful. There will be a craft to work on together, or to bring home for later, Wednesday Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
The November non-fiction book group is centered on "A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear" by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling. The discussion is set for Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
The Friday fiction book group on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. will discuss "The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel.
The Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26. It will close early Wednesday, Nov. 24 and be open Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.