Northeastern Ballet Theatre to offer ballet for boys
WOLFEBORO — Ballet isn’t just for girls. Arnold Schwarzenegger took it to help with his bodybuilding poses. Jean Claude Van Damme took it for his martial arts, and said, “If you can survive a ballet workout, you can survive a workout in any other sport.” Steve McLendon of the New York Jets said, "It keeps you injury-free — your ankles, keeps your feet strong, your toes strong; you get away from knee injuries."
From athletes looking to improve their skills, or anyone with an interest in learning ballet, Northeastern Ballet Theatre will be offering an all-ages boys class, taught by instructor John Ling in their Wolfeboro studio at 26 Glendon St. across from Rite Aid, on some Saturdays, beginning Jan. 19, from 3-4 p.m.
Ling is the head of the dance department at Brewster Academy. Performing principal roles in such classics as 'The Nutcracker' and 'La Corsaire Pas de Deux,' to more contemporary choreography. Ling’s career has spanned several professional dance companies, including The Lumiere Ballet, The Eglevsky Ballet, New York Dance Theatre, Granite State Ballet, and other ballroom and jazz companies. Ling trained with the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, as well as New York Conservatory. He has appeared in musicals such as '42nd Street,' 'Kismet' and 'A Chorus Line.' Ling has been teaching and performing with Northeastern Ballet Theatre since 2006.
For more information or to register, call Northeastern Ballet Theatre at 603-834-8834, and visit www.northeasternballet.org.
