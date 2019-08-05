CONCORD — Granite United Way is seeking projects from local nonprofit organizations for its annual Day of Caring events this September.
This year marks the 27th year of Day of Caring events, which take place in Merrimack County on Sept. 18 and the Central Region on Sept. 25.
“Our Day of Caring events continue to showcase the dedication of local volunteers to our nonprofit partners,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “We are always so impressed with the ‘sweat equity’ our volunteers put into their projects. Each year, these Day of Caring events engage more and more volunteers and nonprofits.”
Nonprofits can participate by submitting a project for Granite United Way’s signature volunteer movement. Projects can include painting, cleanup, landscaping, and office assistance. Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) to participate.
Those interested should contact Granite United Way at info@graniteuw.org. For more information on Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
