MEREDITH — Despite the Sandwich Fair's cancellation, seven Lakes Region businesses have teamed up for the No Fair Food Drive. The drive supports The Agape Food Bank in Center Harbor and the Meredith Food Pantry.
Non-perishable goods and close to $2,000 have already been collected from the community. To continue to encourage donations, Bob Glassett of Pella Windows & Doors is holding a drawing for a $50 gift card to The Wineing Butcher. Entry is open to anyone who brings two or more non-perishable items to the store at 71 Route 25 on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Other partners and drop off locations include Finn's Garage, 181 Waukewan St.; Meredith Chamber of Commerce, 272 Daniel Webster Highway; Meredith Insurance Agency, 2 Lake Ave.; RN Peaslee & Sons, 18 Wentworth Hill Road, Sandwich; CFO Speed Shop, 28 Weirs Road, Gilford; Lake Life Realty, 87 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough; L. White Construction, Sandwich; and White Glove Cleaning, Sandwich.
Contact Ashley White at 603-630-2594 or Bob Glassett at 603-252-0968 with questions.
