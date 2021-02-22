BRISTOL — Newfound Fitness and the Slim Baker Foundation are teaming up to offer a fun, unique, and safe outdoor fitness experience every weekend through March. You may have tried yoga, and perhaps you’ve gone snowshoeing, but have you ever tried snowshoe yoga? Experienced yoga instructor Kendra LaPlume, born and raised in the Newfound area and with over 13 years of experience in fitness, will lead you through the moves with the beautiful scenery of the Slim Baker Area all around you. Register for upcoming snowshoe yoga classes at newfoundfitnessnh.com/snowshoe-yoga. If you don’t have your own snowshoes, contact the Tapply-Thompson Community Center at 603-744-2713 to borrow a pair.
The Slim Baker Foundation works to provide outdoor recreation and education to visitors and residents of the Newfound Area. Along with camps, classes, and events, the Foundation maintains the Slim Baker Area at 301 New Chester Mountain Rd. Find more upcoming events at SlimBaker.org/events.
