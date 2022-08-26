LACONIA — There are lots of exciting new programs happening in September in Laconia Public Library's children's room, along with some familiar favorites.
Join in for Social-Emotional Storytime on Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in September. A story will be read about feelings, talk about how to handle our emotions, and do a fun craft. Handouts will also be available with tips for promoting social-emotional development for caregivers. Best suited for ages 2-6.
Storytimes are getting a little bit of a makeover with brand new names. Toddler Time, on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. will be geared toward children birth to three, and will include stories, songs, movement, and crafts planned with active toddlers in mind. Preschool Pals, which will take place Thursdays at 10 a.m., will be an hour of fun for 3-6 year-olds. We'll read books, use the felt board, and incorporate music and crafts that are appropriate for the preschool-aged crowd. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 20, the Lego Club meets at 2 p.m. Best suited for ages 5-12, display your unique Lego creations in the Children’s Room.
Join the library for two fall-inspired family crafts this month: Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will make leaf-printed bookmarks. Monday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m., create glittery book page leaves. Both crafts will be held in the Selig Storytime room.
Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m., interactive program for kids, where participants will try to identify New Hampshire animals by their fur and tracks.
Music & Movement will take place on two Fridays this month — Sept. 9 and 23 at 1 a.m. This program gives kids birth to age six the opportunity to dance with scarves, move to the beat, play musical instruments, and have fun with our colorful parachute.
Let your creativity run wild during Tinker Time on Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Perfect Square by Michael Hall will be read. Afterward, turn your square into something marvelous using recyclable materials and craft supplies. Best suited for ages 3-12.
For teens — a Cupcake Decorating Competition, ages 9-18 on Friday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Learn to play the world's greatest roleplaying game on Monday, Sept. 12 from to 6 p.m., with a short drop-in campaign for teens ages 13 to 18. This special pre-campaign session will focus on teaching how to make characters and involve discussing what the upcoming campaign will be about. Space is limited, so sign-up is required.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m., create a Vision Board to manifest your dreams for teens aged 9-18.
The library is starting a new Teen Manga Club. Are you a Manga fan? Join us to discuss all things Manga and vote for the next series that the Library will purchase. Snacks will be provided. For teens aged 13-18.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. For more information call 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org.
