GILFORD — Marc and Heidi Bourgeois became sole owners of Gilford Hills Tennis and Fitness Club in January 2022. As avid tennis players, and fitness enthusiasts, they are making many improvements to all areas of the club and are excited to see Gilford Hills grow into an innovative, premier tennis and athletic training facility for the families of the Lakes Region.
The tennis program at Gilford Hills has grown quickly under the leadership of the new Tennis Director Andres Velasco Posada. Andres is a PTR certified tennis pro, originally from Cali Columbia, he brings his vast experience as a pro at the IMG Academy, and private coaching to Gilford Hills. The coaching staff has grown, to include Andres’ brother, PTR certified Mateo Velasco Posada, PTR Certified Jon Judge, and USTA Certified Curt Chesley. Adult clinics, junior clinics, tennis bootcamp, and junior tennis camps will be offered all summer. Gilford Hills will also be hosting Junior and Adult USTA Tournaments this fall.
The fitness division at Gilford Hills will be seeing some major upgrades this summer, with a new Nautilus Circuit, new cardio equipment, new hoist cable machines, new free weights, an expanded Spin room, and a brand-new Functional Fitness/Cross Training room which will be open for member use as well as scheduled classes. In addition, Gilford Hills continues to offer unlimited group classes with all membership levels at no additional charge, and complimentary childcare.
This summer Gilford Hills is offering several evening leagues open to members and non-members. The Men’s Tuesday night basketball league will begin their second session June 28. This league offers organized refereed games on our indoor basketball court. The new Thursday night Cornhole League begins July 7. This league will last six weeks, and will be held rain or shine, as indoor space is available. Mixed doubles tennis and pick-up pickleball are held the first and third Friday evening each month.
The Overhead Lounge is open weeknights 5:30-9 p.m.
New this year, Summer Camps are being offered for kids aged 4-18 in both tennis and basketball. The basketball camps will run on a weekly basis and are scheduled by age divisions. Tennis camps are offered on a daily or weekly basis and are scheduled by age and ability level. Also offered is a one-day basketball clinic on Saturday, June 25 for girls and boys aged 10-18.
Contact the front desk for additional information or to register, 603-293-7546.
