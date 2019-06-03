NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton student Hunter Henderson of Madbury, class of 2021, was named to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Freeski Rookie Slopestyle and Big Air Team.
Hunter has attended New Hampton School since his freshman year, living on campus for his fall and spring semesters. For the past two years, he has spent his winter season at Waterville Valley Academy.
Hunter finished his season at the FIS Junior World Championships in Klappen, Sweden in April where he took 6th in Slopestyle and 10th in Big Air. He earned three first place finishes in the FIS NOR-AM, giving him a third place overall NOR-AM title.
Hunter will join his sister Grace Henderson, Waterville Valley Academy class of 2019 and University of Denver class of 2023, on the U.S. Freeski Team. Grace has been a member of the team for two years.
The Henderson siblings join Olympian and New Hampton School alumna Annalisa Drew of Andover, Massachusetts, class of 2011, who will compete in her seventh season with the team this year.
For more information about New Hampton School, visit www.newhampton.org.
