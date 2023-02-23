Running a new dropline from the tree to a mainline. Photo courtesy Goosebrook Meadows Sugar House.

HAMPSTEAD — Its that time of year: follow your favorite sweet treat from the local sugarbush to your table this March by taking part in New Hampshire Maple Month. In addition, the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association is celebrating 80 years of educating the public and promoting the maple industry in the Granite State and beyond.

Local maple producers all over the state will host open houses to share their sweet products and show off the maple-making process throughout the month, but especially on Maple Weekend March 18-19. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience one of New Hampshire's most beloved traditions as local producers offer demonstrations of the boiling process, as well as giveaways and sales of products like syrup, maple popcorn, candies, cotton candy, ice cream and more.

