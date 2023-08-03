At the 5th Annual Hot Rods, Muscle and More all-vehicles car show, featuring an estimated 150-plus vehicles, visitors can explore New Hampshire history through dozens of historical race car and motorcycle exhibits and test their skills on the museum’s iRacing rig and four-lane electric slot car track. (Courtesy photo)
LOUDON — On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., New England Racing Museum will host the 5th annual Hot Rods, Muscle and More all-vehicles car show, presented by Shea Concrete Products.
In addition to the car show, featuring an estimated 150-plus vehicles, the event provides visitors with the opportunity to explore New Hampshire history through dozens of historical race car and motorcycle exhibits inside the museum.
Visitors may also test their skills on the museum’s iRacing rig and four-lane electric slot car track.
“It’s a fun day where you can simply have a great time with your family,” said Thomas Netishen, executive director.
Netishen said show organizers will award 20 trophies, including the third annual Parker-Coraine Best of Show Trophy, which honors “two incredibly important people associated with the museum.”
“Ted Parker and Gil Coraine have contributed extensively to the museum’s success,” he added. “We look forward to honoring them each year with this high quality and unique trophy.”
Other event highlights include a 50/50 raffle, food truck and the Coolest Sounding vehicle runoff competition, which takes place at 1 p.m. Event proceeds support the museum and its mission “to preserve and educate the public on the history of New England motor racing.”
“Museum events like this are a major revenue source that help keep us operating,” said Netishen.
