At the 5th Annual Hot Rods, Muscle and More all-vehicles car show, featuring an estimated 150-plus vehicles, visitors can explore New Hampshire history through dozens of historical race car and motorcycle exhibits and test their skills on the museum’s iRacing rig and four-lane electric slot car track. (Courtesy photo)

 Scott Patten

LOUDON — On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., New England Racing Museum will host the 5th annual Hot Rods, Muscle and More all-vehicles car show, presented by Shea Concrete Products.

In addition to the car show, featuring an estimated 150-plus vehicles, the event provides visitors with the opportunity to explore New Hampshire history through dozens of historical race car and motorcycle exhibits inside the museum.

