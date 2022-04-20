LACONIA — At NEPSS Laconia, public safety agencies like police departments, dispatch agencies, and fire agencies throughout New England are invited to learn about mission-critical communications interoperability, security, and other technology trends. Jonathan M. Goldman, CPE, chief at Lakes Regional Mutual Fire Aid, will present the keynote presentation, and John T. Stevens will give an update on FirstNet in New Hampshire. Attendees will also be able to view a live demonstration of an operational mobile communications center.
NEPSS will also be hosting a food drive for the NH Food Bank. Attendees and anyone else looking to donate food to NH residents in need are encouraged to drop food off before, during, or after the event.
The Laconia, NH, event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 19 at the Conference Center on Blueberry Lane. Exacom and ALLCOMM will be working with local vendors to provide refreshments and a lunch for the agencies.
They will be hosting a second NEPSS event this fall in North Shore, MA. More information on the event can be found at TheNEPSS.com.
