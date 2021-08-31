MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club will gather at Geneva Point for a time of fun and fellowship on Sept. 13. A BYO lunch and delicious dessert table provided by the September hostesses will be followed by the general meeting and Coffee Can Auction. The annual MWC Tea follows later in the week to welcome 12 new members. Upcoming meetings are scheduled at the Moultonborough Function Hall with a luncheon provided.
The Moultonborough Women’s Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday of the month October through May at the Moultonborough Function Hall (former Lions Club.) September meetings have been held at Geneva Point.
For more information visit: www.moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
