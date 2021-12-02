Meredith Village Savings Bank is looking for donations of new handmade or store-bought mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for their annual Mitten Tree drive, now through Dec. 31. All items will be donated to local nonprofits serving children and families and for each item donated, MVSB will make a $2 contribution that will be evenly split among Interlakes Community Caregivers, GOT LUNCH! Laconia and GOT LUNCH! Ashland.
Mitten Tree donations can be dropped off at any MVSB branch location. Nonprofits in need of mittens, hats, gloves and scarves should contact the Bank office closest to them. A complete list of offices and hours are available at mvsb.com. “The Mitten Tree is a simple way that community members can give back to those in need this holiday season,“ said Rick Wyman, President of MVSB. “It is a holiday tradition we’ve proudly hosted since 1979 and we are excited to contribute to these local organizations helping to ensure local children and families don’t go hungry.”
A donation of $2 for every item collected throughout the drive will be evenly divided and awarded to: Interlakes Community Caregivers, a volunteer organization that provides supportive services and information for neighbors to assist them in their daily lives. Visit www.interlakescares.org for more information. GOT LUNCH! Laconia, a collaboration of community partners coming together to help feed children during the summer months. Visit www.gotlunchlaconia.com for more information. GOT LUNCH! Ashland, a collaboration of community partners coming together to help feed children during the summer months.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.