MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has supported The Music Hall’s School Days Series scholarship program for $10,500. This sponsorship money will allow The Music Hall to offer complimentary tickets, transportation and lunches to students, making it possible for school children to attend professional matinees. This is the third year of MVSB’s sponsorship of The Music Hall and the first season of supporting the School Days Series.
“We are incredibly grateful for this support from MVSB, and the fact that they have continued their commitment,” said Sara Turner, Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager for The Music Hall. “This has been so reassuring to our whole arts community in these tumultuous times. We are lucky to have MVSB as a friend and advocate, and a partner moving forward. We have been able to open for some small, socially-distanced events this past holiday season; it is only through the support of our friends and partners that we are able to keep the arts alive through these and other programs.”
“MVSB is happy to do all we can to support the mission of The Music Hall’s educational series,” said Rick Wyman, President of MVSB. “This program enhances access to an educational experience many young people would not necessarily have the opportunity to take advantage of. It offers them exposure to the performing arts at a professional level and we’re honored to help make this program more accessible in any way we can.”
To learn more about The Music Hall’s history, educational programs, and shows, call 603-436-2400 or visit themusichall.org.
