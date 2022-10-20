WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham.

"I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It has been a source of great enjoyment for my family and, as time went by, I realized that I did not want it ever to be developed. It is where I walk our dogs and where I learned that no matter what happened earlier in the day, the world just seems a better place after a walk in the woods."

