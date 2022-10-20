The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. (Courtesy photo/the Forest Society)
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham.
"I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It has been a source of great enjoyment for my family and, as time went by, I realized that I did not want it ever to be developed. It is where I walk our dogs and where I learned that no matter what happened earlier in the day, the world just seems a better place after a walk in the woods."
The conservation easement permanently protects productive woodlands, high-quality wildlife habitat, connectivity of un-fragmented and climate resilient lands, scenic frontage on unmaintained public roads, and wetlands and streams. Nearly the entirety of the property is located within the Conservation Focus Areas of the Lakes Region Conservation Plan.
"I believe it is important that there be land which remains undeveloped. The land is near other conserved land and helps create a wildlife corridor. The easement also will protect a section of Heath Brook, a major tributary of Lake Wentworth," Murray continues.
Murray first moved to the property in 1972 and, moored by family ties to Lake Wentworth, never found a reason to leave. After bringing back to life a forgotten farmhouse, Murray continued to acquire nearby woodlands and wetlands around this beloved home where he and his wife, Linda, raised their family.
Professionally, Murray is a retired attorney whose decades-long practice includes conservation law. The Murrays have long cared about the land, water, and community, and they hope by protecting their land it will inspire others to do the same.
"The Murray conservation easement is located within a larger block of undeveloped land and enhances nearby conserved contiguous lands totaling over 5,400 acres," states Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. "We cannot thank the Murrays enough for this generous donation and their commitment to land conservation."
"I enjoy being a conservation easement landowner and knowing that the land is protected forever," adds Murray.
