BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center has several events coming up this spring.
The Mud Season Mixer is happening Saturday, March 30, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The mixer will have music, snacks and dancing, featuring local favorite The Uncle Steve Band at the Old Town Hall. Tickets are on sale now at TTCC and Bristol Town Office for $20 per person. A cash bar will be provided by the Homestead Restaurant.
Mother & Son Minute to Win It Game Night is a special night for mothers and sons to join in competitions and games. All ages are welcome. Game night is Friday, April 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per couple, and includes refreshments and prizes. Call 603-744-2713 to reserve a spot before April 1.
On Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m., TTCC will host an Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza. Visit with the easter bunny, get face paint, enter a picture in the coloring contest and win prizes. No registration is required, and donations will be accepted at door.
April Vacation Camp format will be similar to summer camp programs. Vacation camp will incorporate arts and crafts, and indoor and outdoor games and activities in the week-long program. Campers will use the TTCC for indoor activities, and Kelley Park for outdoor adventures. Campers should bring snacks, water bottle, lunch, and outdoor and indoor gear. Camp runs from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and the cost is $80 for the week. Before and after camp hours are available for an additional cost.
Summer Camp registration is now open. TTCC offers summer day camp programs for grades first through eighth. There will be theme days, swimming at Wellington and weekly field trips. Camps run from June 24–Aug. 23, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The weekly camp fee is $80, not including field trips. Scholarships are available. Early care from 7–9 a.m., and late care from 4-5:30 p.m. is also available at an additional cost.
The Newfound Babe Ruth Season Opening Banquet and Dance will take place at Kathleen’s Cottage on Saturday, May 11. Proceeds will benefit the Newfound Babe Ruth Improvement Fund for railings on the new stairs at Wells, and other future improvements. The night will include music, food, drinks, and raffle prizes that include 100 gallons of heating oil from Dead River, and a kayak from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Tickets are $40, and include full dinner, two raffle tickets, entertainment, and child care. For tickets, stop by the TTCC office, or visit www.ttccrec.org.
Breathe New Hampshire Fun Pass Booklets are now available at TTCC. Save up to $2,000 at more than 100 New England family attractions including amusement parks, zoos, museums, ski areas and more. Booklets are $35.
For more information about these activities, call 603-744-2713 or visit www.ttccrec.org.
