Sandwich meals

Moultonborough Sandwich Meals on Wheels qualifies for additional resources after being granted designation as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Sandwich Senior Meals Site Council has been granted designation as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. This designation was sought to support their mission and assist the program in qualifying for additional financial resources.

The mission of the meals program is to provide a reliable nutrition program primarily to seniors in Moultonborough and Sandwich. Over 32,000 meals were served in 2022 (a 3% increase over 2021). The meals program is supported by federal, state, and municipal funding as well as grants and gifts from both institutions and individuals. One-hundred percent of every contribution directly serves the program.

