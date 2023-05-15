MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Sandwich Senior Meals Site Council has been granted designation as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. This designation was sought to support their mission and assist the program in qualifying for additional financial resources.
The mission of the meals program is to provide a reliable nutrition program primarily to seniors in Moultonborough and Sandwich. Over 32,000 meals were served in 2022 (a 3% increase over 2021). The meals program is supported by federal, state, and municipal funding as well as grants and gifts from both institutions and individuals. One-hundred percent of every contribution directly serves the program.
Moultonborough Sandwich Senior Meals began in 2004 as an outreach affiliate site of Ossipee Concerned Citizens, under which a total of 16 towns and villages are served. In 2022, the meal units served solely from the Moultonborough Sandwich site constituted approximately one-third of the nearly 90,000 meals served throughout all the participating sixteen towns and villages.
The meal program meets four days a week in the Moultonborough Function Hall to prepare congregate meals, take-out, and meals on wheels for home delivery by volunteers.
For more information, to volunteer, or to make a contribution, call 603-476-5110 Monday-Thursday during regular business hours. The program can also be reached through its mailing address, P.O. Box 354, Moultonborough, NH 03254, or by email moultonboroseniormeals@gmail.com.
