BRISTOL — Tapply-Thompson Community Center is hosting a Mother and Son Minute to Win It Game Night. This special night features fun, silly competitions and games. All ages are welcome on Friday, March 5, 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per couple and includes refreshments and prizes. The number of participants will be limited, masks will be required and all necessary safety precautions will be taken. Moms and sons will play various Minute to Win It-style games competing against other teams. All teams will be given materials to create their team poster at home prior to the event. To register, visit ttccrec.org. For more information, call 603-744-2713.
