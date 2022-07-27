MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club will be at the Family Dollar Store at 351 Daniel Webster Hwy., on Friday, July 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect goods for the local food pantry. This is a "More Than Just Food drive" to help fill the shelves. Needed are single toothpaste tubes, baby wipes, shampoo, tissues, hand soap, laundry soap and dish soap.Wanted non perishable food is cereal,peanut butter, jelly,Hamburger Helper, flour, cooking oil and canned goods. An empty jug will also be available for any cash donations.
The food pantry is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. They may be contacted at 603-279-1115. For more information about Meredith Lions service projects check out the web site at e-clubhouse.org/sites/meredith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.