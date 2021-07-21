MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society announced the resumption of its 2021 Program Series.
The summer/fall program kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 3 with a program entitled “George Sanborn - Meredith’s Progressive Champion” presented Rudy Van Veghten. Rudy will examine Sanborn’s accomplishments including his founding of the Meredith News and the Meredith Library. On Tuesday, Sept. 7 the Historical Society’s Executive Board is hosting an Open House at the Main Street Museum from 5-7 p.m. This is an opportunity to see the updated and refurbished Museum including the “must-see” timeline of Meredith’s history.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Robert Goodby, Ph.D. of Franklin Pierce University, will present “Digging into Native American History.” This NH Humanities sponsored program will offer a unique perspective of Abenaki history including revelations of archaeological evidence showing their deep presence here.
The final program will be “The Modern Era of Hotel Development - 1983 to 2019.” Edward “Rusty” Mclear will chronicle the impetus, challenges and results of four major hotel projects that helped transform the Meredith Village waterfront. This program will be on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The three presentations (Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 9) will be held at the Meredith Community Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. The programs begin at 7 p.m. All programs of the Society are free and all are welcome.
For more information please visit: www.meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org or e-mail: the Society at meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
