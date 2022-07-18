MEREDITH — The Altrusa Club of Meredith will be offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, July 27. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests may start to come in at 5 p.m. The club will be serving: taco chicken salad, roasted zucchini sticks, rolls, tea, coffee, and lemonade, dessert will be blueberry dump cake.
The meal is free, though donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to fund future dinners.
The Meredith Community Center is located at 1 Circle Drive. For more information, please visit the Meredith Altrusa website: wwwaltrusameredithnh.org.
