MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society is showcasing artwork by local artist Freda Weeks at its Main St. museum. Raised in Center Harbor and living in Meredith after her marriage, Freda Jackson Weeks (1906-1990) was painting at an early age. On loan from a family member is a painting made when she was 12 years old. Meredith Village Savings Bank has loaned several of her works of local characters, painted in the 1950s and ‘60s. Her subjects were often depicted where they were usually seen, at church or even the town dump. She was known to paint on whatever was available, from cardboard to crockery pieces and lamp bases. In the mid-1950s, she painted a portrait of each high school senior as a graduation gift. Two of her seascapes, painted while living in Oregon, are also on display. The sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Meredith also has two religious paintings donated by Weeks in the late 1940s.
The art of Freda Weeks will be on display through mid-October. Hours at the 45 Main St. museum are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 603-279-2275.
