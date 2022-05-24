LACONIA — The only live, 4D show in the world is coming to the Lakeport Opera House on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m.
Wearing special 4D glasses, Mark Nizer will take the audience into a new dimension of laser light and technology.
Bring a smartphone as it will be part of the show. With unique, 4D glasses, experience a new 4D world of lasers, music and popping depth of color. The family-friendly event is a combination of original comedy, world class juggling, movement, music and technology that promises a spellbinding evening.
The Lakeport Opera House is at 781 Union Ave. To see more, visit nizer.com.
