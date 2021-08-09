Make a ring with a bezel

MEREDITH — Join jeweler Joy Raskin at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn how to make a silver ring with a bezel.
In this one day workshop, artists will make a silver ring band out of wire or sheet metal, create a bezel, and set a cabochon stone. The bezel will be soldered to the ring, the cabochon will be set, and the ring will be polished. Students can bring in a favorite stone or any silver they have. The instructor will have silver wire and sheet, plus cabochons of assorted sizes for students to purchase.
An additional materials fee depending on the amount of metal used will be paid in either cash or check to the instructor on the day of the class. Additional metal can be purchased if desired.
Students are also encouraged to bring a bagged lunch. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.