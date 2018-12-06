MEREDITH — The Moultonborough-Interlakes Hockey team will hold a holiday food drive to benefit the Meredith Food Pantry on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia as it faces off against Belmont-Gilford at 6 p.m.
The collection will take place in the lobby of the arena prior to the game, when volunteers will be present to accept donations. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items such as peanut butter, jelly, tuna, soups, pasta, sauce, and canned fruits and vegetables.
Fans who donate an item will receive free admission to the game.
Hannaford Supermarket has donated a gift card, and will have a food collection box at the Meredith Hannaford.
Send monetary donations to MA-IL Ice Hockey Association, 15 Pinnacle Park Road, Meredith NH 03253.
