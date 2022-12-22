LACONIA — Join clinical social worker Lynn Lyons at the Laconia High School auditorium for Helping Your Family’s Emotional Health: Practical Skills and Solutions for Managing Anxiety on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 5-7:30 p.m. The presentation is open to parents and caregivers of students in pre-school through 12th grade. Dinner and childcare are provided.

Anxiety and worry are normal and expected parts of learning and growing, but when teens and children face challenges cognitively, socially or emotionally, anxiety can step in and take over. Anxiety can be overwhelming and rigid, but it’s also based on predictable patterns that can be shifted once someone learns how it operates. Based on current research and over 30 years of clinical experience, Lyons presents a strategic approach based on skill-building, with prevention the preferred route.

