LACONIA — Join clinical social worker Lynn Lyons at the Laconia High School auditorium for Helping Your Family’s Emotional Health: Practical Skills and Solutions for Managing Anxiety on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 5-7:30 p.m. The presentation is open to parents and caregivers of students in pre-school through 12th grade. Dinner and childcare are provided.
Anxiety and worry are normal and expected parts of learning and growing, but when teens and children face challenges cognitively, socially or emotionally, anxiety can step in and take over. Anxiety can be overwhelming and rigid, but it’s also based on predictable patterns that can be shifted once someone learns how it operates. Based on current research and over 30 years of clinical experience, Lyons presents a strategic approach based on skill-building, with prevention the preferred route.
Lyons is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist in Concord. She has been in private practice for 30 years specializing in the treatment of anxiety disorders in adults and children.
Lyons travels internationally as a speaker and trainer on the subject of anxiety, its role in families, and the need for a preventative approach at home and in schools. She has appeared in the New York Times, Time, NPR, Psychology Today and Good Morning America.
Lyons is the author or coauthor of several books and articles on anxiety, including Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents: 7 Ways to Stop the Worry Cycle and Raise Courageous & Independent Children, and the companion book for kids, Playing with Anxiety: Casey’s Guide for Teens and Kids. Her latest book for adults and teenagers, The Anxiety Audit, was released in October. She is also the co-host of the popular podcast Flusterclux.
