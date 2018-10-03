LACONIA — Instead of receiving presents, Isla and Cormac Hogan held a food drive for St. Vincent de Paul in Laconia for their joint birthday.
The Hogan family contacted St. Vincent de Paul in advance and asked what they needed for food supplies, then included that wishlist on the back of their birthday party invitations.
Isla, age six, and Cormac, age five, had their birthday party at Beans and Greens in Gilford on Sept. 30. Each family that attended made a donation of food, and Isla and Cormac delivered the items to St. Vincent De Paul the following Tuesday.
“I’m glad that we did a food drive. I really liked my birthday party. It made me feel good to help the people,” said Isla.
“I feel awesome and my heart shines and it’s just so, so nice and I really love it,” said Cormac.
Both Isla and Cormac shared, “We hope other kids do it too.”
