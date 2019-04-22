TILTON — The Daniel Webster Chapter of Ducks Unlimited held its 31st annual dinner banquet auction on March 30, at 5 p.m. at La Piece, The Room in Riverfront Place, 322 Main St. James Cropsey was area chairm again this year. This was a group effort from the committee, Ian Keith, Bob Mazur, Peter Spear, Wes Reed, Ron Columb, Jack McNutt, Steve Saulten and his wife Pam, Mark Dewolfe, Jon Reed, Greg Bowen and Mark Houten. Thanks to their efforts in 2017 the chapter received a Gold Chapter Achievement Award for that year.
This year, Mark Dewolfe was honored for his support and commitment to helping youth and wetland conservation. Ray Jackson, the New Hampshire state chair, attended and presented Peter Spear with the MVP award. Spear sold two tables for dinner and raised over 24 donations. Jackson also awarded Cropsey with the Life Sponsor Award for his lifelong support and commitment to wetland conservation.
Efforts like those of the Daniel Webster Chapter for wetland conservation are a vital part of Ducks Unlimited’s efforts. The next fundraisers are the Dough Raiser at Pizzaria Uno on May 2, and at 5 Guys Burger & Fries on June 12. Prizes will be given away at each event. Both events will be from open to close. Sponsors are still needed for the wine tasting event on May 17. Call Jim Cropsey at 603-286-9633 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.