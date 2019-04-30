LACONIA — Each spring, Holy Trinity School offers an opportunity for the community to learn how to become part of the local Civil Air Patrol team, Hawk Composite Squadron, during an open house. Current CAP adult members, known as senior members, as well as student members, known as cadets, will demonstrate and explain the core programs of CAP, including aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services.
Senior members of Hawk Composite Squadron are critical to the success of the emergency services team, comprised of air crew and ground team members. Senior members range from retired military to pilots to nurses and everything in between. Though CAP is known for flying missions, less than one fifth of all CAP members are pilots or aircrew members.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly CAP aircraft, and learn leadership skills. The program is suited for students interested in a career in aviation, space, or the military. To become a cadet, students must be at least 12 years old. Cadets have opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, and other activities during the summer.
As a Total Force partner and Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol is there to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe. Its 56,000 members devote time, energy and expertise toward the well-being of their communities, while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace and science, technology, engineering, and math education, and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.
The Open House will take place May 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity School. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit hawksqaudron.nhcapcadets.org or facebook.com/hawkcompositesquadron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.