WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome New York Times best-selling author Alex Kershaw on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This is the 11th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
Four men, all in the same unit, earned medal after medal for battlefield heroism. Maurice “Footsie” Britt, a former professional football player, became the very first American to receive every award for valor in a single war. Michael Daly was a West Point dropout who risked his neck over and over to keep his men alive. Keith Ware would one day become the first and only draftee in history to attain the rank of general before serving in Vietnam. In the campaign to liberate Europe, each would gain the ultimate accolade, the Congressional Medal of Honor.
