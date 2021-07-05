MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a basket weaving workshop with League-juried artist, Ray Lagasse on Saturday, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In this workshop, students will choose one basket design to make and learn the fine craft of basket making using reed and hardwood. They will be guided through the process of constructing their own beautiful and functional handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials needed to make one’s chosen basket will be supplied by the instructor. This class is open to all skill levels and no prior basket making experience is needed.
For this class, choose one basket design from the following Group 2 choices: roll basket, bread basket, round utility basket, or casserole basket.
Full descriptions, dimensions, and pictures of baskets are available at http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/basketry/ and also available at the gallery.
Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and a mask if desired.
Space is limited to six students and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
